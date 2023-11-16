20
45
49
8
13
32
44
14
18
47
35
5
3
2
16
4
21
50
31
40
29
34
26
11
1
38
15
10
24
48
46
37
43
39
23
9
7
33
30
25
22

Emma Hayes: Embarrassing referee calls robbed Chelsea of Champions League win

143 Less than a minute


Real Madrid were awarded a penalty given outside the area before a Chelsea goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside


Source link

143 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Pakistan Ready For Zim Cricket Tour

England announce Brazil and Belgium friendlies for March 2024

England announce Brazil and Belgium friendlies for March 2024

Nicolas Jackson has lift-off but questions remain as Chelsea forward sums up chaotic night

Nicolas Jackson has lift-off but questions remain as Chelsea forward sums up chaotic night

Trevor Francis: The story of Britain’s first £1m football transfer

Trevor Francis: The story of Britain’s first £1m football transfer

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo