The Champion Hurdle headlines Tuesday’s card, even if Constitution Hill has been ruled out to leave State Man as a big favourite for Willie Mullins. Elsewhere on day one, it looks to be an open Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in the first of 28 races this week, with Tullyhill, Mystical Power and Slade Steel all well-fancied. It could be a successful day for Mullins, who is just six winners away from a Cheltenham century, with Lossiemouth set for a strong run in the Mares’ Hurdle.