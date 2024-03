It leaves Mullins on 97 Festival winners and there is every chance that his century could arrive by the halfway point of the week. Ballyburn is a big favourite in the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle, today’s opening race, while Fact to File is well-fancied in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase and El Fabiolo is the one to beat in the feature race of the afternoon, the Queen Mother Champion Chase.