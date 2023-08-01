China vs England live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup game for FREE on TV in UK today?

E ngland contest their final group fixture at the Women’s World Cup against China today.

It’s been a relatively low-key but 100 per cent start to the tournament so far from the reigning European champions, with a pair of tense 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark – the latter of which was marred by a knee injury that saw key midfielder Keira Walsh stretchered off in the first half.

While the Lionesses will certainly be without Walsh against China, she has not yet been ruled out for the knockout stages by Sarina Wiegman amid hopes of a major boost.

England need just a point from Tuesday’s match to seal their place as Group D winners and tee up a last-16 clash with Nigeria in Brisbane next week.

China followed up an opening loss to Denmark with a narrow win over Haiti and need to beat England in Adelaide to progress and hope that the Danes are held or lose against Haiti in Perth at the same time.

Read More

Where to watch China vs England

TV channel: In the UK, China vs England will be broadcast live on free-to-air television via ITV, with coverage beginning at 11:15am BST ahead of a 12pm kick-off.

Live stream: Coverage is also available live and for free online via the ITV website or ITVX app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at Hindmarsh Stadium.