China vs England live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup game for FREE on TV in UK today?

E

ngland contest their final group fixture at the Women’s World Cup against China today.

It’s been a relatively low-key but 100 per cent start to the tournament so far from the reigning European champions, with a pair of tense 1-0 wins over Haiti and Denmark – the latter of which was marred by a knee injury that saw key midfielder Keira Walsh stretchered off in the first half.

While the Lionesses will certainly be without Walsh against China, she has not yet been ruled out for the knockout stages by Sarina Wiegman amid hopes of a major boost.


