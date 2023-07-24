Greuther Furth vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Klopp’s message to Liverpool fans: Trust us

After some epic and tight tussles with Manchester City, almost snatching a quadruple and ending their 30-year wait for a Premier League title, things did not go at all to plan for Liverpool last term.

Despite a late-season reinaissance, the Reds missed out on the top four and Champions League qualification altogether after a somewhat bizarre campaign, settling in the end for fifth and a return to the Europa League.

But Jurgen Klopp has called for fans to trust the club with a defiant new message for the naysayers as the new season draws close.

“Seven-and-a-half years ago… I said that we have to change from doubters to believers,” he told the We Are Liverpool podcast.

“I didn’t know [at] that time that this will kind of be a phrase of that period because we all change. So, I was not sure at that time and maybe I was a doubter in the beginning – but I became a massive believer.

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“But, of course, the last years, nearly winning the quadruple but not doing it actually, and then having the season we had, that can create some doubt, I know that.

“Then people want to change – on one day they want to change the team on 12 positions and then the next day only one. And then we change and then it’s the wrong player, ‘No, no, not him’ and stuff like this.

“What I would like to ask for: trust us. We feel really responsible for what’s happening here and we will do absolutely everything to have a season, in the best possible understanding, we will never forget. That’s the plan.”