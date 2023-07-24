Greuther Furth vs Liverpool LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Klopp’s message to Liverpool fans: Trust us
After some epic and tight tussles with Manchester City, almost snatching a quadruple and ending their 30-year wait for a Premier League title, things did not go at all to plan for Liverpool last term.
Despite a late-season reinaissance, the Reds missed out on the top four and Champions League qualification altogether after a somewhat bizarre campaign, settling in the end for fifth and a return to the Europa League.
But Jurgen Klopp has called for fans to trust the club with a defiant new message for the naysayers as the new season draws close.
“Seven-and-a-half years ago… I said that we have to change from doubters to believers,” he told the We Are Liverpool podcast.
“I didn’t know [at] that time that this will kind of be a phrase of that period because we all change. So, I was not sure at that time and maybe I was a doubter in the beginning – but I became a massive believer.
“But, of course, the last years, nearly winning the quadruple but not doing it actually, and then having the season we had, that can create some doubt, I know that.
“Then people want to change – on one day they want to change the team on 12 positions and then the next day only one. And then we change and then it’s the wrong player, ‘No, no, not him’ and stuff like this.
“What I would like to ask for: trust us. We feel really responsible for what’s happening here and we will do absolutely everything to have a season, in the best possible understanding, we will never forget. That’s the plan.”
Greuther Furth vs Liverpool prediction
Liverpool were pretty goal-happy in their first friendly and they should provide plenty more entertainment in this latest outing against second-tier opposition.
Liverpool to win, 5-1.
Liverpool team news: Szoboszlai an injury doubt
Liverpool look set to be without new signing Dominik Szoboszlai this afternoon.
The £60million summer recruit from RB Leipzig made his first start in last week’s 4-2 win over Karlsruher, but is sitting out the final period of training in Germany after rolling his ankle.
Jurgen Klopp seems very unlikely to risk Szoboszlai today.
Midfielders Stefan Bajectic and Thiago Alcantara are closing in on their respective injury returns however, while Alisson Becker should be involved here.
However, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are absent as they both prepare for high-profile transfers to Saudi Arabia.
Diogo Jota will be pushing to start after his late brace against Karlsruher, with Cody Gakpo potentially leading the line and Alexis Mac Allister hoping for a first start in red.
Joe Gomez could also come in, with Klopp potentially continuing his midfield experiment with Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Alexander-Arnold, Clark, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Jota
Where to watch Greuther Furth vs Liverpool
TV channel and live stream: Today’s friendly is officially behind closed doors, but will still be broadcast to fans live via Liverpool’s in-house official media channel LFC TV.
Welcome to Greuther Furth vs Liverpool live coverage!
Good morning and welcome to the Evening Standard’s latest live coverage of Liverpool’s pre-season campaign.
This afternoon the Reds round off their annual German training camp with a behind-closed-doors clash against second-tier side Greuther Furth.
Jurgen Klopp’s men needed a late brace from substitute Diogo Jota to see off the challenge of another 2. Bundesliga side in Karlsruher last week and Liverpool will be expected to produce a comfortable victory today before they head to Singapore for tougher challenges against the likes of Bayern Munich and Leicester, with that high-profile Premier League opener at Chelsea looming ever larger.
Kick-off today is at 12pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, all the latest team news and live in-game updates from Standard Sport.
