Everton vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

On the face of it, the Gunners should be leaving Liverpool with three points, but Goodison Park has not proven a happy hunting ground over the last few years.

Mikel Arteta’s side were beaten there last season, meaning it is five visits without a victory for the north London giants.

Still, the manner in which they claimed all three points against United has lifted the mood after a draw against Fulham and the Toffees have been in dire form thus far.

If they’re going to end their hoodoo, now feels like the perfect time.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Everton vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 17 September, 2023.

Goodison Park in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Everton vs Arsenal

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers can watch on a live stream via the Sky Go App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Everton vs Arsenal team news

Dwight McNeil is likely to be fit for the home side after recovering from an ankle injury, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could feature after his recent facial injury.

For Arsenal, there was a brief scare when Gabriel Magalhaes came off for Brazil but the defender looks to have avoided injury. Thomas Partey, however, is out.

Gabriel Magalhaes is likely to be fit for the Gunners despite an injury scare on international duty / Getty Images

Everton vs Arsenal prediction

Goodison Park appears to have a strong hold over Arsenal but that surely cannot go on forever. Given how Everton are playing at the moment, it would be a major shock if the Gunners do not end their hoodoo.

Arsenal to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Everton wins: 65

Draws: 46

Arsenal wins: 110

Everton vs Arsenal latest odds

Everton to win: 9/2

Draw: 7/2

Arsenal to win: 40/85

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.