13
44
3
31
23
11
29
39
49
30
10
7
38
21
15
18
47
22
46
45
9
16
1
8
4
35
32
24
26
34
20
43
40
33
25
5
48
50
2
37
14

Conor Gallagher: Tottenham face two huge hurdles to sign £45m Chelsea midfielder

145 Less than a minute


The midfielder is not pushing to leave the Blues while Spurs need to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg


Source link

145 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Dominik Szoboszlai fires dig at former Liverpool stars for being 'satisfied' on the bench

Dominik Szoboszlai fires dig at former Liverpool stars for being 'satisfied' on the bench

Villa duo are still out as Emery has the utmost respect for Luton's fighting spirit

Villa duo are still out as Emery has the utmost respect for Luton's fighting spirit

Soccer24

Dynamos sign five new players

Undisputed Clash Announced For May 22 On ESPN In Las Vegas

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo