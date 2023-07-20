Eberechi Eze sends Wilfried Zaha message as Crystal Palace hope for positive contract news

Eagles talisman Zaha is now officially a free agent upon the expiration of his contract but is yet to sign for a new club.

Standard Sport understands the 30-year-old has been offered a bumper £200k-per-week deal at Selhurst Park and there is hope within the club that the forward will accept.

European heavyweights Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain have also sounded out Zaha, while Lazio, Fenerbache and Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr have offered him a contract.

The offer from the Saudi Pro League is thought to be worth more than double Palace’s best financial package, while Lazio can offer Champions League football.

Still, the Ivory Coast international has been back at the club’s training ground as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Eze was speaking after Roy Hodgson’s side beat Crawley Town in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday night, during which he set-up three goals and scored one himself.

“Of we want him to stay at Selhurst Park,” he told Sky Sports.

“You know the quality he’s got as a player. You know, he’s an incredible player and an incredible person.

“We’ll see what happens.”