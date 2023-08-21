Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

The Gunners were not quite at their best against Nottingham Forest last week and must now respond to Manchester City’s win over Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta’s side need to match City blow for blow in the early part of the season, with the champions renowned for their ability to finish a campaign strongly.

Palace, meanwhile, got a boost in the week after Michael Olise signed a new contract and beat Sheffield United to get some early points on the board.

Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 6.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!