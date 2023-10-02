9
1
37
38
5
4
16
46
44
40
35
49
31
3
10
7
13
48
22
24
8
21
45
15
34
25
18
30
47
11
26
50
2
33
14
32
29
23
43
20
39

Tottenham condemn racist abuse of Destiny Udogie after Liverpool win

146 1 minute read


T

ottenham have condemned racist abuse directed at left-back Destiny Udogie after Saturday’s win over Liverpool.

Udogie was fouled by Diogo Jota in the incident that led to the Liverpool forward being sent off.

The 20-year-old Italian was then targeted with racist abuse on social media.

Tottenham said in a statement: “We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday’s game against Liverpool.


Source link

146 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

England vs Nigeria live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup last-16 for FREE on TV in UK today?

England vs Nigeria live stream: How can I watch Women’s World Cup last-16 for FREE on TV in UK today?

Soccer24

Desire for a new challenge necessitated the move: Kamhuka

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic battles into third round with victory over stubborn Jordan Thompson

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic battles into third round with victory over stubborn Jordan Thompson

Tsitsipas vs Murray LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Tsitsipas vs Murray LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo