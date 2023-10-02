Tottenham condemn racist abuse of Destiny Udogie after Liverpool win

T ottenham have condemned racist abuse directed at left-back Destiny Udogie after Saturday’s win over Liverpool.

Udogie was fouled by Diogo Jota in the incident that led to the Liverpool forward being sent off.

The 20-year-old Italian was then targeted with racist abuse on social media.

Tottenham said in a statement: “We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday’s game against Liverpool.

“We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify.

“We stand with you, Destiny.”

READ MORE

Tottenham beat Liverpool 2-1 after an injury-time own goal from Joel Matip.

Liverpool have since questioned the “sporting integrity” of the result after referees’ body PGMOL acknowledged a “significant human error” led to Luis Diaz’s goal being incorrectly disallowed for offside at 0-0.

Liverpool also had Curtis Jones sent off for a foul on Spurs midfielder Yves Bissouma.