Devin Di Dakta Uses EP Series Approach Leading Up To Debut Album

Devin Di Dakta‘s recently released EP titled SOPHOMORE is the second installment of his ongoing EP series leading up to his debut album.

The System Matic deejay highlighted his commitment to submitting bodies of work using what he described as an ep series even in the digital age of music where some artists have transitioned to just releasing singles.

“ My ep series will take my fans on a musical journey leading up to my debut album. The ep series is just a group of eps leading up to the album. These projects will build the momentum and get some insights and analytics on how fans consume music and what type of music they are consuming and where,” he told DancehallMag.

“Albums are only abandoned in Jamaica, and I truly believe that this is something we should get back into because that’s what will save our industry. The mindset going into making an album is completely different than just making another song. This is because as musicians, we want to make sure our albums consist of our best work from songwriting to production. So, with more albums being made, we’ll have better quality music for consumers,” he added.

Devin Di Dakta

He said most of his previous recordings have been focused on fostering deep thought and critical thinking among his listeners, but this project offers somewhat of a difference.

“Other projects I have are mainly for people to think deep. In terms of difference,100% of this EP about the vibe and energy directed at the ladies’ waistlines,” he said.

“The creative process behind SOPHOMORE was simply to make songs that women can dance and enjoy themselves to, that’s the foundation the entire EP was built on,” he shared.

“The reception has been good so far. So now it’s all about listening to the feedback from my audience and keep promoting,” he added.

He also pointed out that he has matured musically. “Growth too is a never-ending process. Thus far in my journey, I can definitely confidently say that I am a better writer, listener & I am also more attentive when it comes to the production aspect of the music I release,” he said.

With collaborations from dancehall Hitmakers Busy Signal & Charly Black, SOPHOMORE also features a collaboration from African Superstar, Yemi Alade. Other contributors to the 8-Track EP include Alistair Mcintosh, Rejiche Smith, Kurt Lewis, JayEDGE the Jamaican Singer, Khary Cammock, Jovainene Murdock and Andres Lopez.

SOPHOMORE was produced by Devin Di Dakta’s independent Record Label, SAINTkingstonMUSIC along with Dj Slow Motion & Romieikon.