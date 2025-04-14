Easy Freak Drop ‘Old School Love’ – South African duo Easy Freak are back with a groove-laden, retro-inspired banger titled Old School Love, marking their first official release under Ultra Records (USA).,

In a recent interview with a popular music blog in South Africa, the duo shared how their deal with Ultra Records came to be.

“Our TikTok content started reaching a big audience in the USA and we started receiving emails from many labels and management companies based there. Ultra Records immediately felt like the best fit. After a few meetings with them, we decided to make it official!” ~ Jude

Listen to Old School Love here

“Old School Love is going to be everybody’s new favourite sing-along song. It’s groovy, catchy, and the perfect first release in our new chapter. We’re so happy to finally be getting this one out. It’s anthemic, groovy, and heartfelt, and we hope you love it as much as we do.”

More about Old School Love

Old School Love blends the rich textures of 70s R&B and funk with melodies of South African Deep House. It’s a nostalgic yet fresh anthem that oozes warmth and good vibes. The track pays homage to iconic acts like the Bee Gees, Kool & The Gang, and CHIC, while layering in the duo’s signature slick production and feel-good energy.

This is the first of five singles Easy Freak plan to drop throughout 2025. This year promises to be their most dynamic year yet. The release follows the viral success of their Bee Gees cover. ‘How Deep Is Your Love’ has racked up over 150K uses on TikTok, especially across Southeast Asia.

Up Next for Easy Freak

With a South African tour lined up for May 2025 and a European/UK tour scheduled for September, Easy Freak are ready to spread the love. Old school style, and across continents.

Follow Easy Freak online here