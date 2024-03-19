23
Meagan Good Says She is in Love with Jonathan Majors, Has ‘Peace’ and ‘Joy’ in Her Heart

140 1 minute read

Meagan Good was joined by her controversial boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, on the red carpet of the NAACP Image Awards. During the event, Good spoke with People, highlighting the “peace” and “joy” in her heart during the relationship.

“I’m in love, I’m transitioning, I’m healing, I’m growing. I’m getting excited about what’s next,” Good said. “Yeah, just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

You can see the two on the carpet below.

In a separate interview on ET, Majors spoke on camera, highlighting her work.






Source link

