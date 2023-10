Condolences go out to Tyrese, who is mourning the loss of his sister, Shonta Gibson. “I can’t believe I am about to post these 3 letters again….RIP to my beloved Angel of a big sister Shonta Gibson,” Tyrese wrote on Instagram.

Later in the Instagram post, he wrote, “I’m really in a place where I’m just numb and I’ve found that I’ve become even more selfless and more concerned about everyone else and their needs over mines.”

You can see the full post below.