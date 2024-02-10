Alicia Keys Reportedly Part of Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Alicia Keys will reportedly join Usher during the Super Bowl halftime performance. According to TMZ, eyewitnesses have seen Alicia Keys rehearsing with Usher inside Allegiant Stadium, signaling a performance of “My Boo.”

Additional rumored guests include Justin Bieber, Ludacris, and Lil Jon. Luda and Lil Jon are featured in an Apple Music film hyping the performance. Apple Music dropped the Where’s Usher? film earlier in the year.

In addition to the aforementioned hip-hop stars, Taraji P. Henson stars in the film. Also making cameos in the film are J Balvin, Anderson .Paak, Wesley Snipes, and more.

You can see it below.

Usher is hitting the road to celebrate his illustrious 30-year career and the release of his upcoming album Coming Home. Following the success of his Las Vegas residency, the global icon will embark on the Usher: Past Present Future tour, produced by Live Nation.

The 24-city tour kicks off on Aug. 20 at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, with stops in major cities, including Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta, before concluding in Chicago on Oct. 29.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales, offering exclusive access to cardmembers and Verizon customers. Additional presales will follow throughout the week, with general on-sale beginning on February 12 at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com.

Fans can also elevate their concert experience with VIP packages, including premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with Usher, pre-show VIP lounges, and exclusive merchandise.

Usher’s tour promises to celebrate his iconic career, featuring his signature smooth R&B tracks and electrifying performances. With the anticipation building for his new album release, fans can expect an unforgettable experience at every show.

Aug 20 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Aug 24 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Aug 27 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Aug 30 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Sep 2 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 3 | Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Sep 6 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 7 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center

Sep 12 | Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

Sep 17 | Denver, CO | Ball Arena

Sep 21 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 22 | Los Angeles, CA | Intuit Dome

Sep 28 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Sep 29 | Oakland, CA | Oakland Arena

Oct 4 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Oct 7 | Austin, TX | Moody Center ATX

Oct 11 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 12 | Miami, FL | Kaseya Center

Oct 17 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 18 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Oct 22 | Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

Oct 26 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Oct 28 | Chicago, IL | United Center

Oct 29 | Chicago, IL | United Center





