Selaelo Selota to share the stage with Jeffrey Osborne. – As we look forward to Jeffrey Osborne’s ‘YOU SHOULD BE MINE TOUR‘ taking place in March 2024, the multi award winning Selaelo Selota has been announced as one of the South African artists who will join Jeffrey Osborne on stage.

Selota has been billed to perform on the SunBet Arena and Emperors Palace legs of the tour taking place on 28 and 29 March 2024.

Get your tickets for Jeffrey Osborne dates HERE

Selaelo Selota needs no introduction to the music scene, who will ever forget ‘Thrrrr…Phaaa’ a song that made waves all around the country on radio and music festivals. With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years, the multi-talented Selaelo Selota has multiple award winning albums. As a producer and composer, among some of Selaelo Selota’s greatest works he composed and arranged South Africa’s lyrical songbird, Judith Sephuma’s two (2) award winning and bestselling albums – A Cry, A Smile, A Dance which bulleted through the roof with phenomenal success of bursting the triple Platinum sales status of more than 160 000 units and Change Is Here.

“I am so excited to be sharing the stage with the legendary Jeffrey Osborne. When the promoter approached me to be one of the South African artists to perform with Jeffrey, I was over the moon as this is an opportunity of a lifetime. Since it will be Jeffrey’s first time in South Africa, I am looking forward to showing him how wonderful South African artists are and give him a taste of the best of Mzansi music. I also look forward to having a good time with my fans, it will be a feast of good music.” ~ Selaelo Selota

Jeffrey Osborne began his professional singing career in 1969 with a popular funk and soul group called L.T.D. Osborne, brought on as a drummer eventually became the lead vocalist. After more than ten years with the band, he decided to pursue a solo career, which produced top hits as “You should be mine”, “Don’t You Get So Mad”, “Stay With Me Tonight” and a duet with Dionne Warwick, “Love Power”.

Osborne, has mesmerized audiences around the world. He has earned five gold and platinum albums and received four Grammy nominations.

“I am so excited to be coming to South Africa for the first time. It has always been my wish to visit this country which has such a beautiful history. When the opportunity was presented, there was no way I was gonna refuse. I am looking forward to meeting my fans from South Africa, see this beautiful country and what it has to offer. I want my fans to have the time of their lives, I promise them a good time.” ~ Jeffrey Osborne

Osborne is known for his smooth R&B and sentimental ballads, as well as his distinctive tenor voice. During the 2000s and 2010s, many of his releases featured other notable artists, including Rick Braun; Chaka Khan; and the late, great George Duke, who helped produce and arrange Osborne’s albums. Jeffrey Osborne wrote the lyrics for Whitney Houston’s hit “All At Once”.

Jeffrey Osborne On Stage in South Africa – Dates

The tour will commence with a show in Cape Town at the Grand Arena on 20 March. Pietermaritzburg Athletic Stadium in KZN see him on 24 March. Next up is SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 28 March 2024. The final leg of the tour, taking place at Emperors Palace on 29 March 2024.

Tickets for Jeffrey Osborne’s South African tour are now available from TicketPro.