Economic census essential for development of evidence-based policy formulation

OWN CORRESPONDENT

The 2025 Economic Census, which the Zimbabwe Statistics Agency (Zimstat) launched this week, is essential for the creation of evidence-based policy formulation, Professor Mthuli Ncube, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion has said.

The purpose of the census is to provide comprehensive baseline information on the size and makeup of the economy.

It is anticipated to contribute significantly to the provision of insightful information about the distribution of business locations and economic activity throughout the nation.

The planned Economic Census will take place in January 2025 and conclude at the end of 2026.

The planning process will, however, start in 2024 and involve mapping out business locations.

Addressing stakeholders in Bulawayo on Monday ,Professor Ncube said: “In keeping with the Devolution Agenda, the 2025 Economic Census will provide valuable insights into the geographical spread of both the business establishments and economic activities across the country.

“ The gathered information will be key to the development of a comprehensive Statistical Business Register for use as a sampling frame for subsequent economic surveys”, he said.

Ncube pleaded with the business community, the government at all levels, and the people of the nation to work together and give the 2025 Economic Census their full support.

According to him, the goal of the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1 is to promote equitable and long-term economic growth.

“ In pursuit of our transformative and inclusive development agenda, the country launched Vision 2030 of becoming a prosperous and empowered upper middle-income economy society.

To warrant fruition of this noteworthy drive, the 2021-2025 National Development Strategy (NDS) 1 was developed to propel inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“Consistent with the “leaving no one and no place behind” mantra, the 2025 Economic Census will also cover Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs),”he said.

Statistics produced from the Census will inform on progress made towards regional, continental and global initiatives including the Africa Agenda 2063 and Sustainable Development Goals.

He added :” The inaugural 2025 Economic Census is a priority project that the Government of Zimbabwe is fully committed to ensure its success.As such, maximum support is expected from the business community through the provision of timely and truthful information, be it state owned enterprises or privately owned businesses, whether registered or not registered.”

At the same event, Zimstat Acting Director General Matiwonesa Phiri said: ZIMSTAT cannot walk this journey alone. Your involvement as stakeholders, is pivotal to the successful implementation of this 2025 Economic Census project. As such, ZIMSTATS counts on your usual cooperation that has made it possible for the Agency to continually produce the diverse statistics.

Related