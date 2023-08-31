Violence, instability must be avoided at all costs

Tensions have risen since the results of the harmonised elections in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa triumphed over his closest rival Nelson Chamisa who fronts the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Chamisa has refused to concede defeat, true to his pre-election declaration that he will not accept any results outside that which declares him as the victor.

Mnangagwa received 2 350 111 votes overall, winning 52.6% of the vote and Chamisa received 1 967 343 votes, or 44% of the vote.

Some election observers have criticized the results for lacking credibility and failing to follow national, regional, and international standards for holding free, fair, and credible elections.

Dr Nevers Mumba, appointed by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has triggered the tension and has been talk of the polls adding to tensions.

A possibilities of violence is looming as the opposition is calling for demonstrations that the police however, says is ready to quash if it is to happen.

President Mnangagwa has set the ball rolling in calling for peace and at this stage, Chamisa should join in.

“My dear Zimbabweans, fellow country men and women in this post-election period let us remain vigilant and jealously guard the prevailing peaceful and tranquil environment in our motherland. That which unites us is much greater than that which could divide us.

“There is much work to be done together as one united , we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the past five years with no one and no place behind,” Mnangagwa said.

Gift “Ostallos” Siziba, a CCC deputy spokesperson, however, asserted that the party was using every legal tool at its disposal to have the results overturned, inflaming tensions after the election.

The ZANU-PF, on the other hand, rejected assertions that the elections were not free and fair.

The reality is that violence will inevitably rear its ugly head.

At all costs, we should avoid electoral or political violence, which is a general term for violence committed by either individuals or groups to further political objectives.

They consequently think that using violence to further their political goals is not only acceptable but also essential.

Therefore, we reiterate that using violence to address issues is not a solution, as incidents of election-related violence have the potential to be catastrophic.

Experience has taught us that violence can be avoided.

Our recommendation is that political elites never approach elections with a garrison mentality or a win-it-all-costs mentality because neither of these mindsets ever results in a successful democracy.

There shouldn’t be any electoral rougies despite errors by the electoral commission, ZEC, as this could further isolate Zimbabwe.

Political violence must be avoided at all costs.

