ED sworn in as President of Zimbabwe

STAFF REPORTER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken the oath of office following his victory in the elections held on August 23-24 .

Thousands of people, including foreign leaders such as presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, and Felix Tshisekedi of the DRC, gathered on Monday at the National Sports Stadium in the capital Harare for President Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

President Mnangagwa won the presidential election after polling 2 350 711 votes (52.6%) beating his nearest challenger, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa, who got 1 967 343 (44%).

President Mnangagwa promised in his oath to uphold and defend the rights of the Zimbabwean people.

“I, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, swear that as President of Zimbabwe I will be faithful to Zimbabwe [and] will obey, uphold and defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said.

Related