ED to officially open 10th Parliament next week

STAFF WRITER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa will next week Tuesday officially open the 10th Parliament following his inauguration and subsequent swearing-in of National Assembly members earlier this month.

According to section 145 (1) of the Constitution, the first session of Parliament after a general election must take place at a time and place determined by the President and “being a date no later than thirty days after the President elect assumes office”.

“Now, therefore, under and by virtue of the powers vested in me as aforesaid, I do, by this my Proclamation, fix the New Parliament Building, Mt Hampden, as the place in which the first session of the 10th Parliament of Zimbabwe shall be held; (b) twelve o’clock noon on Tuesday, the 3rd October, 2023, as the time and date on which the first session of the Tenth Parliament shall begin,” reads the gazette.

“Given under my hand and the Public Seal of Zimbabwe at Harare this September 27 in the year of our Lord two thousand and twenty-three.”

