Ellis Genge: ‘England can win the World Cup

MARSEILLE — Ellis Genge insists there is no sense of relief after England beat Argentina in Marseille, because it is just one step towards an achievable objective: winning the Rugby World Cup.

Asked if England‘s attitude would change after Saturday’s 27-10 win to kick off Pool D, Genge replied: “This is where everybody gets things wrong. It’s all ‘right, you beat Argentina’ and people celebrating. But we’re not relieved.

“We want to win the World Cup and we’re doing the same thing every week. Consistency, consistency – this is what we’re aiming for, every single week we said we were building, and nobody believed it.

“But I believe we can win this World Cup. Of course I do. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here.

“There was not one second in the last few weeks that I’ve thought ‘we’re in trouble here’. I’m not saying we’ve cracked it by any sense but it’s a step in the right direction.”

Two members of the Australian disciplinary panel who overturned Owen Farrell‘s red card against Wales last month, only to have it changed back to red again by a World Rugby appeal, will now rule on Tom Curry‘s third-minute sending-off from Saturday’s match.

Adam Casselden SC and former player John Langford will sit with Wales’s Jamie Corsi in an independent judicial committee to decide the punishment for Curry in Paris tomorrow.

The red card for Curry clashing heads with Argentina’s Juan Cruz Mallia was England’s first in a men’s World Cup, and also the first in the Sale flanker’s career. Unless the decision, which was made by the foul-play review official in the bunker in Roland Garros, is rescinded, a three-match ban is likely but he would be able to shave one match off with a coaching intervention.

Ben Earl said England’s fourth red card in six matches meant they were getting used to coping with 14 men. “It’s somewhere we’ve been before over the last few weeks,” the No 8 said.

“We’re better for that experience. It doesn’t feel like we’re too flustered every time we get an opportunity to prove people wrong when we go down to 14. [We are] obviously gutted for Tom.

“I didn’t feel there was any malice in that challenge. I thought he was quite unlucky. Overall we’re really pleased with how we bounced back.”

England are hungry to prove the doubters wrong (Photo: Getty)

England centre Manu Tuilagi said of the Curry decision: “To be honest I was sort of smiling and laughing because we have had a tough preparation and had a lot of challenges that life has thrown towards us.

“Tomorrow is going to be different with a new day and a new challenge. We talked about the belief and the trust. You have to trust each other.”

And Tuilagi described George Ford, the 27-point fly-half who he came through with as teenagers at Leicester, as a “mastermind”.