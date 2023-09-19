38
Embrace private sector, CEOs urge the new Minister of Industry and Commerce

PHILLIMON MHLANGA

 

The CEO Africa Roundtable on Tuesday urged the new Minister of Industry and Commerce, Sithembiso Nyoni, to work with the private sector to develop Zimbabwe’s ailing economy, Business Times can report.

It comes at a time when the outlook for the economy is clouded by uncertainty as a result of a number of economic challenges, such as power shortages, sluggish economic growth, high inflation and interest rate  as well as currency and exchange rate volatility.

On the one hand, the government has been accusing the private sector of being saboteurs as a result of its growing frustration with business. On the other hand, private businesses have also believed that government poor policies have contributed to the economic  crisis.

 

Speaking at a breakfast meeting held in the capital Harare organised by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the CEO Africa Roundtable board chairman, Oswell Binha said: “Embrace the private sector as a partner in development. The them and the us  does not work.”

 

Nyoni, promised that government will work together with the private sector for the development of the economy.

 

“ As your newly appointed Minister of Industry and Commerce,my primary responsibility is to promote the development of vibrant, sustainable, and globally competitive industrial and commercial enterprises.This can only be achieved through the provision of an enabling policy and regulatory framework.I firmly believe that together,we can  create an environment that nurtures innovation,fosters growth,and facilitates the success of  our businesses,” Nyoni said.

 

She added: “I invite your contributions and submissions in coming up with the new Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy.We would like to consolidate  the gains achieved so far and come up with strategies and initiatives that foster industrial development and contribute to the achievement of sustainable and inclusive growth.”

 


