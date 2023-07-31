44
1
21
50
11
2
16
35
3
13
30
46
33
34
22
32
40
45
7
48
38
8
10
49
29
47
18
26
15
4
9
23
24
14
39
31
43
25
37
20
5

England enter unchartered territory as Sarina Wiegman forced to improvise in Keira Walsh’s absence

141 2 minutes read


S

arina Wiegman is entering uncharted territory. The Lionesses face China tomorrow needing a point from their final Group D game to guarantee progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup, but they must find a way to do so without Keira Walsh.

The midfielder injured her knee during Friday’s 1-0 win over Denmark and is out of tomorrow’s game here in Adelaide.


Source link

141 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal player ratings against Manchester United

Arsenal player ratings against Manchester United

Harford insists Hatters’ record signing Morris has surpassed Luton’s expectations

Harford insists Hatters’ record signing Morris has surpassed Luton’s expectations

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Harry Kane returns to Tottenham amid transfer speculation as new faces and forgotten men check in

Harry Kane returns to Tottenham amid transfer speculation as new faces and forgotten men check in

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo