21
37
18
25
33
40
8
7
2
1
26
46
39
15
35
3
31
45
47
16
5
30
38
24
13
43
44
20
11
9
48
23
50
14
32
34
29
49
4
10
22

Rugby World Cup: England must ramp up ruck speed to get attack firing in Fiji clash

139 3 minutes read


Rugby loves business jargon almost as much as it fetishises military terminology, so let us delve into the land of logistics for a handy analogy.

From procurement to delivery, England often make a series of small errors at each stage along the way. Each one might cost them only a split second on the ball, but they all add up quickly. Eventually, attacks tend to hit a tipping point and the sequence peters out.


Source link

139 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Man City, Borussia Monchengladbach game moved to Budapest over UK's new coronavirus variant fears

Man City, Borussia Monchengladbach game moved to Budapest over UK’s new coronavirus variant fears

Bayern Munich increasingly confident of striking Harry Kane deal as bosses fly in for Tottenham talks

Bayern Munich increasingly confident of striking Harry Kane deal as bosses fly in for Tottenham talks

Man United vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Man United vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Zim begs for Mozambique assistance on Kadewere, Munetsi

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo