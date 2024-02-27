24
2
8
5
18
11
32
47
22
9
13
23
21
10
35
33
38
45
15
14
25
4
26
31
29
49
43
16
20
3
50
37
1
30
34
46
48
44
40
39
7

Man City XI vs Luton: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for FA Cup today

134 Less than a minute


The Belgian came off the bench against Bournemouth and is pushing to start the fifth-round tie


Source link

134 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Floyd Patterson – The Gentleman Of Boxing

Chelsea clash at Kenilworth Road will add some 'extra juice' for Luton striker Morris

Chelsea clash at Kenilworth Road will add some 'extra juice' for Luton striker Morris

Who will be in England’s Six Nations squad? The decisions facing Steve Borthwick

Who will be in England’s Six Nations squad? The decisions facing Steve Borthwick

Nick Pope injury: Eddie Howe fears Newcastle goalkeeper could need surgery on dislocated shoulder

Nick Pope injury: Eddie Howe fears Newcastle goalkeeper could need surgery on dislocated shoulder

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo