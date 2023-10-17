11
Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires in England Lions squad for first time

1 minute read


J

osh De Caires, son of former England captain Michael Atherton, has been called up to an England Lions training camp for the first time.

The 21-year-old is one of 10 players to make the development squad for the first time as 21 have been been for the three-week trip to the United Arab Emirates to work on red-ball skills.


