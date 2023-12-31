29
38
30
35
23
9
14
10
43
33
47
1
15
24
32
44
20
3
8
50
39
4
48
11
18
49
37
13
21
7
26
5
45
31
46
40
22
2
25
16
34

World Darts Championship: Luke Littler smashes idol Raymond van Barneveld to continue teen's fairytale run

148 Less than a minute


Ally Pally favourite, 16, cruises into quarter-finals with 4-1 romp


Source link

148 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Leandro Trossard hits brace and David Raya involved as Arsenal beat Luton in behind-closed-doors friendly

Leandro Trossard hits brace and David Raya involved as Arsenal beat Luton in behind-closed-doors friendly

Playing Wolves vs Chelsea on Christmas Eve is a slap in the face for football fans

Playing Wolves vs Chelsea on Christmas Eve is a slap in the face for football fans

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hold Ugarte talks; Rice to Arsenal latest; Liverpool want Thuram

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea hold Ugarte talks; Rice to Arsenal latest; Liverpool want Thuram

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023: Start time UK, full schedule, opening ceremony, weather and how to watch on TV

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023: Start time UK, full schedule, opening ceremony, weather and how to watch on TV

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo