England see Marcus Smith as genuine full-back option at Rugby World Cup after Chile heroics

E ngland already see Marcus Smith as a genuine challenger to Freddie Steward at full-back for the toughest World Cup assignments.

Smith proved the star of the show in his first-ever start at full-back, as England thrashed Chile 71-0 here in Lille on Saturday.

The 24-year-old scored two tries and attacked with searing pace in England’s 11-try Pool D victory, to put Steve Borthwick’s side on the brink of the quarter-finals.

Beat Samoa on October 7, and England will have their knockout spot, with Wales or Fiji their likely opponents.

Steward has numbered among England’s most reliable and important players for the past 18 months, but Richard Wigglesworth insisted Smith is a credible alternative.

“Marcus is definitely a viable option to start those big games at full-back,” said the attack coach. “When you have that level of ability like he does, then he’s always a viable option.”

Henry Arundell scored a record-equalling five tries for England in the Chile demolition, with the former London Irish wing looking sharp and focused.

The 20-year-old will be granted special dispensation to play in next year’s Six Nations, despite moving to Racing 92 in Paris.

Arundell’s case meets the RFU’s ‘exceptional circumstances’ clause required to select an overseas-based player, given the limited options available to him when Irish folded.

England have several days’ break now. The players must stay in France due to anti-doping whereabouts regulations, but staff can return home. Several will make short trips back to the UK, while the players will meet family in France.