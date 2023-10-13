England player ratings vs Australia: Lewis Dunk makes case to oust Harry Maguire; Colwill impresses

E ngland’s experimental line-up delivered a limp and often lifeless performance against Australia at Wembley, but were ultimately victorious in Friday night’s friendly thanks to Ollie Watkins’s unanswered goal.

The Villa striker scored here on his last appearance for his country 19 months ago against the Ivory Coast, and he was on the scoresheet again when sliding home Jack Grealish’s initial volleyed shot in the second half.

Levi Colwill and Eddie Nketiah made promising England debuts while Lewis Dunk made his case for a regular place ahead of Harry Maguire as Gareth Southgate fielded an inexperienced XI in front of 81,116 spectators at Wembley.

Sterner tests lie ahead for England, who could qualify for Euro 2024 if they beat Italy here on Tuesday. However, they must play better than they did here to have any chance of that.

Dom Smith was at Wembley to rate the England players’ performances…

Read More

Sam Johnstone — 6

Made one magnificent save to deny Keanu Baccus’s curling shot from range early on, but his distribution was not as reliable as it often is for Crystal Palace.

Trent Alexander-Arnold — 6

Early on, Alexander-Arnold was too keen to slip into midfield that he left Fikayo Tomori to cover right-back as well as his own position. His first-time ball created England’s goal.

Fikayo Tomori — 5

Had to cover for Alexander-Arnold on the right flank. Was unable to prevent Australia raining shots on England’s goal. Replaced after 62 minutes.

Lewis Dunk — 7

Produced a magnificent David Luiz-esque goal-saving block on the line to deny a certain Australia opener in the first half. Did his cause no harm at all here, though one or two limp passes crept in towards the end.

Levi Colwill — 7

A really promising England debut in a left-back position in which he looks increasingly comfortable. A player who can do both sides of the game.

Levi Colwill was booked after being shoved by Keanu Baccus / REUTERS

Jordan Henderson — 6

Too slow on the ball. A player with a wealth of experience and that counts for something ahead of Euro 2024, but surely he is no longer in England’s strongest XI.

Conor Gallagher — 6

Went about his business energetically and tirelessly in midfield, but committed two first-half fouls which in a competitive game could have added up to equal a sending off.

James Maddison — 6

Not as effective as he has been for Tottenham, with his club manager Ange Postecoglou — the former Socceroos boss — watching on. His work rate is never in question.

REUTERS

Jarrod Bowen — 6

Looked lively in the opening exchanges at a rain-swept Wembley, but faded, never to return to prominence here. Worked hard but couldn’t get into a rather flat match.

Ollie Watkins — 7

Will be pleased that he was able to notch his third England goal, having scored on his last outing against the Ivory Coast in March 2022. Was one of England’s more buoyant players in a turgid team performance.

Jack Grealish — 6

Assisted the goal that separated the teams, but was otherwise a little tentative on the ball — a performance reminiscent of his early Manchester City days rather than more recent, better form.

Substitutes:

Marcus Rashford (Grealish, 61’) — 6

Has struggled to affect games for England in recent weeks, but was bright here.

Kieran Trippier (Henderson 62’) — 6

A reliable defender of Southgate’s reign showed just that side of him when brought on for Henderson.

Kalvin Phillips (Gallagher, 62’) — 5

Looked off the pace when introduced from the bench.

John Stones (Tomori, 62’) — 6

Back in the England fold after injury kept him out of the September internationals.

Phil Foden (Maddison, 72’) — 7

Was really bright off the bench, with one smart flick manifesting an opening.

Eddie Nketiah (Watkins, 72’) — 6

Will have been delighted to make his senior debut, having for two years now been the England Under-21s’ all-time top goalscorer.

Unused: Ramsdale, Pickford, Maguire, Walker, Guehi, Rice, Kane, Bellingham