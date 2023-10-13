34
8
35
45
29
5
22
1
2
18
14
26
37
10
4
30
47
43
48
9
38
23
7
21
24
3
49
44
32
39
40
13
25
11
46
20
33
50
31
15
16

England player ratings vs Australia: Lewis Dunk makes case to oust Harry Maguire; Colwill impresses

141 3 minutes read


E

ngland’s experimental line-up delivered a limp and often lifeless performance against Australia at Wembley, but were ultimately victorious in Friday night’s friendly thanks to Ollie Watkins’s unanswered goal.

The Villa striker scored here on his last appearance for his country 19 months ago against the Ivory Coast, and he was on the scoresheet again when sliding home Jack Grealish’s initial volleyed shot in the second half.


Source link

141 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a born-again David Beckham

Jurrien Timber reveals why Arsenal signed him amid intriguing Ajax comparison

Jurrien Timber reveals why Arsenal signed him amid intriguing Ajax comparison

Tottenham close in on £30m Micky van de Ven deal as Edmond Tapsoba talks continue

Tottenham close in on £30m Micky van de Ven deal as Edmond Tapsoba talks continue

When is Europa League draw? Start time and teams as West Ham and Liverpool enter group stage

When is Europa League draw? Start time and teams as West Ham and Liverpool enter group stage

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo