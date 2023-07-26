Owen Farrell back to his best and born to be England captain, says Max Malins

C aptain Owen Farrell has already proved himself as England’s full World Cup package, in the eyes of squad mate Max Malins and other Red Rose peers.

Farrell was installed as England’s World Cup skipper weeks ahead of necessity by Steve Borthwick, with England’s head coach keen to deliver as much clarity as possible to his training camps.

The 106-cap playmaker’s World Cup appointment hardly represents a shock, but Borthwick’s early call has helped add extra framework to England’s preparations.

Farrell might not need any vindication via the armband, but Malins believes his installation has already boosted Borthwick’s squad.

The 31-year-old masterminded Saracens’ expanded gameplan last term that yielded a sixth Gallagher Premiership title for the north Londoners.

Malins signed off at Sarries with that 35-25 final win over Sale in May before switching to Bristol, and the 26-year-old believes Farrell has returned to peak form with perfect timing for the fast-approaching World Cup.

“He’s certainly back to his very best, he showed it last season that he has so many strings to his bow,” said Malins.

“People probably normally associated him with solid, great tactical kicking but last season he showed his attacking prowess – picking defences apart, putting people through holes – he even threw a few out-the-back passes.

“He’s shown he’s the full package.”

Head coach Borthwick named Farrell as World Cup skipper and Ellis Genge and Courtney Lawes as deputies at the end of June.

Bristol prop Genge and Northampton back-five forward Lawes will offer bullish support up front with Farrell leading the England team from fly-half or inside centre.

Malins believes Farrell would have led the way in England training whether captain or not, with Sale playmaker George Ford also taking a pivotal role.

“The character Owen is, he’s always going to play that role no matter if he’s the captain,” said Malins. “He’s the standard-setter, always driving things in training.

“It’s good that he’s been named so early so that everyone can buy into it and know that he’s the figurehead. But characters like Owen will always take the lead on things.

“Owen and George Ford are both students of the game. You see them chatting in the corner and you know what they’re talking about.

“They are two unbelievable rugby minds. Once they come together and collaborate you know you’re going to be getting some feedback.

“They are always trying to look ahead and see where we can improve and grow.”