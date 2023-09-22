13
Topsy Ojo column: England back-row battle looms at World Cup as Ben Earl excels

en Earl’s stunning form will set up a huge back-row tussle for England in the next few weeks.

Billy Vunipola is moving back to sharpness after first injury then suspension, and England will want to get the big No 8 in the best shape possible.

But Earl has excelled across England’s opening two wins at the World Cup, and is a genuine candidate to start a potential knockout match at either openside or No 8.


