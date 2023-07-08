England U21 vs Spain LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Lee Carsley’s Young Lions bid to end 39 years of hurt as they face La Rojita in the final of the European Under-21 Championship. England have been the most impressive side in the tournament, scoring for fun and not conceding a goal on their run to tonight’s showpiece in Georgia.

This is the first time England have reached the final of this competition since 2009. England last lifted the trophy in 1984 but they are heavily fancied to win this evening and Gareth Southgate has flown out to watch the game. Spain will be no pushovers, though, and will likely prove England’s toughest test so far. The Spanish are aiming to claim a record sixth European Under-21 crown and a fourth title in 12 years.

Will England end their long wait for victory at this level of youth football? Follow the game live with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog below!