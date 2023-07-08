England U21 vs Spain LIVE! Euro 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Lee Carsley’s Young Lions bid to end 39 years of hurt as they face La Rojita in the final of the European Under-21 Championship. England have been the most impressive side in the tournament, scoring for fun and not conceding a goal on their run to tonight’s showpiece in Georgia.
This is the first time England have reached the final of this competition since 2009. England last lifted the trophy in 1984 but they are heavily fancied to win this evening and Gareth Southgate has flown out to watch the game. Spain will be no pushovers, though, and will likely prove England’s toughest test so far. The Spanish are aiming to claim a record sixth European Under-21 crown and a fourth title in 12 years.
Will England end their long wait for victory at this level of youth football? Follow the game live with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog below!
Live updates
‘Let’s finish the job’
England captain Harry Kane has sent a message to Lee Carsley’s squad ahead of the today’s game.
Kane has told them to “enjoy the experience” and “finish the job” against Spain.
Prediction
England look fearsome up top and have a defence yet to concede a goal. They have not had a better chance for glory in 39 years and will surely make it count.
Spain will need to win the midfield battle to have any chance of victory, and certainly have the firepower to punish England, otherwise I can’t see past a Young Lions win.
England to win 2-0.
England team news: Smith Rowe to start
Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe looks set to keep his place in the England team.
Smith Rowe was given the nod over Harvey Elliott in the semi-final against Israel and starred as the Young Lions won 3-0.
England boss Lee Carlsey is unlikely to make too many changes but Max Aarons is available again after suspension and is expected to come back in at left-back.
Chelsea defender Levi Colwill will be looking to impress England manager Gareth Southgate, who has travelled to Georgia to watch the game.
Spain named an unchanged lineup for their 5-1 semi-final win over Ukraine and are set to go with that XI again.
How to watch: Channel 4 and UEFA website
TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast for UK viewers on Channel 4 and via the official UEFA website and coverage starting at 4.45pm.
Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the final of the European Under-21 Championship.
England face Spain bidding to end a 39-year wait and win this tournament for the first time since 1984!
Kick-off from the Batumi Arena in Batumi, Georgia is at 5pm BST.
