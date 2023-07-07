England U21 vs Spain: Euro 2023 final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

The Young Lions are in their first European showpiece since 2009, when they are thumped by Germany, and face a La Rojita side who have won three of their last seven competitions and thrashed Ukraine in their semi-final.

England have not lifted the trophy since 1984 but are heavily fancied to end that barren run after a deeply impressive run which has seen them score plenty and conceded none.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England U21s vs Spain U21s is scheduled for a 5pm BST kick-off on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

The match will take place at the Adjarabet Arena in Georgia.

Where to watch Euro 2023 final

TV channel and live stream: The game will be broadcast for UK viewers on Channel 4 and via the official UEFA website and coverage starts just before the 5pm BST kick-off.

LIVE blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Euro 2023 final team news

Lee Carsley once again has a few decisions to make. The England head coach brought in on Emile Smith Rowe and Cole Palmer for the semi-final win over Israel to great affect, the pair combining for the crucial second goal in an all-round eye-catching pair of performances.

Morgan Gibbs-White was the standout, and will keep his place, while Cameron Archer will be pushing for a return after being dropped.

Spain named an unchanged lineup for the semi-final win over Ukraine and is arguably their strongest available.

Abel Ruiz is the influential captain up top, leading the line and opening the scoring on Wednesday night. Chelsea target Gabri Veiga is an option off the bench with Oihan Sancet currently keeping him out the starting line-up.

Euro 2023 final prediction

England look fearsome up top and have a defence yet to concede a goal. They have not had a better chance for glory in 39 years and will surely make it count.

Spain will need to win the midfield battle to have any chance of victory, and certainly have the firepower to punish England, otherwise I can’t see past a Young Lions win.

England to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These two teams have played each other three times, with one win apiece and a draw.

The last meeting was at Euro 2009, which England won 2-0 thanks to goals from Fraizer Campbell and James Milner.

