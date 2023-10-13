50
16
34
39
13
1
9
21
46
3
4
44
33
37
35
30
48
32
31
8
29
25
38
26
15
22
5
18
10
11
7
20
40
43
14
47
2
23
49
45
24

England vs Australia LIVE! Colwill debut – Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

142 3 minutes read


Wembley hosts an international friendly tonight between the Three Lions and the Socceroos as both teams prepare for upcoming major tournaments. Gareth Southgate has named an experimental team featuring debutant Levi Colwill ahead of potentially securing qualification for Euro 2024 next week.

After cruising to victory away to Scotland last month, England are once again expected to claim the win here to continue making their case that they are among the favourites to be crowned European champions in Germany. They have only lost once to Australia, with all of their meetings coming in non-competitive action.


Source link

142 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Predicted women’s semi-final line up for Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff

Predicted women’s semi-final line up for Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff

NASCAR Race 2021 Pennzoil 400 Live Streaming Reddit Online

Hatters skipper describes lifting the play-off winners’ trophy at Wembley as the ‘best day’ of his career

Hatters skipper describes lifting the play-off winners’ trophy at Wembley as the ‘best day’ of his career

Euro 2028: UK and Ireland confirmed as hosts with £2.6billion boost to the economy expected

Euro 2028: UK and Ireland confirmed as hosts with £2.6billion boost to the economy expected

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo