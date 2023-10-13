England vs Australia LIVE! Colwill debut – Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Wembley hosts an international friendly tonight between the Three Lions and the Socceroos as both teams prepare for upcoming major tournaments. Gareth Southgate has named an experimental team featuring debutant Levi Colwill ahead of potentially securing qualification for Euro 2024 next week.

After cruising to victory away to Scotland last month, England are once again expected to claim the win here to continue making their case that they are among the favourites to be crowned European champions in Germany. They have only lost once to Australia, with all of their meetings coming in non-competitive action.

The Aussies know a win in London will set them up well for the Asian Cup, which starts in January. A surprisingly good run at the World Cup in Qatar showed Graham Arnold has created a fairly formidable side from few star players. Follow England vs Australia LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporters at Wembley!