Romelu Lukaku vows to lift the lid on Chelsea exit – ‘Everyone will be shocked’

R omelu Lukaku has vowed “everyone will be shocked” when he lifts the lid on what went on behind the scenes at Chelsea this summer.

After helping Inter Milan reach the Champions League final during a loan spell with the club last season, Lukaku endured a dramatic summer.

The Blues held talks with Inter over another loan move but the Serie A giants eventually cooled their interest after the Belgian international held talks with arch rivals Juventus.

Lukaku was duly left in limbo for much of the transfer window after rejecting lucrative interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, who also coached the striker at Manchester United, eventually moved and brought Lukaku to Roma on a season-long loan deal.

That faith has so far been repaid. The 30-year-old has scored seven goals in eight appearances for the club despite a difficult start for Mourinho’s side.

After so much talk over the summer, Lukaku has hit back.

He told Sporza: “Most of the people in the room know me. You know that I don’t like to beat around the bush. I will speak in time, but if I really said how it all went last summer, everyone would be shocked.

“What was the biggest nonsense I read? That I was supposedly told I was going to a certain club, but that didn’t make any sense.

“There were moments when I could explode. Five years ago, I might have done that too, but now I didn’t waste any energy on it. It was a moment to be silent and focus on myself. I concentrated on what I do well: play football.”