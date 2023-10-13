Fixtures, dates, kick-off times and final draw

The 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-finals will soon be locked in, with all four quarter-finals taking place over a jam-packed weekend.

The winners will then face-off in two semi-finals at the sixth-largest stadium in Europe to decide who will go onto the final at the end of October.

In the first quarter-final, Wales face Argentina, before heavyweights Ireland and New Zealand clash later on that evening.

The following day, England face Fiji having topped Pool D with four wins from four matches, although the Flying Fijians beat Steve Borthwick’s side for the first time ever six weeks ago.

Hosts France will then battle with South Africa for the final semi-final spot.

South Africa are the reigning champions after beating England 32-12 at the last tournament in Japan.

But who will win it this time? Scroll down for everything you need to know about the 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final draw

SF1: Wales/Argentina vs Ireland/New Zealand

vs SF2: England/Fiji vs France/South Africa

Dates and kick-off times

Friday 20 October

Semi-final 1: Wales/Argentina vs Ireland/New Zealand – Stade de France, Saint-Denis (8pm BST)

Saturday 21 October

Semi-final 2: England/Fiji vs France/South Africa – Stade de France, Saint-Denis (8pm BST)

When is the Rugby World Cup final?

The six-week tournament will end in front of 80,000 people at a sold-out Stade de France at the end of October.

The final will kick off at 8pm BST and fans in the UK can watch on ITV1 and on the ITVX app and website.

New Zealand and South Africa have both won the most Rugby World Cups, while Australia are the only other country to have won more than one.

The All Blacks won the first edition, in 1987, beating France 29-9 in the final.

Saturday 28 October

Final – Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 – Stade de France, Saint-Denis (8pm BST)

Is there a Rugby World Cup third-place play-off?

Yes, there is.

The two losing semi-finalists will play each other at the same stadium as the final, 24 hours before – just with much less on the line.

New Zealand won the third-place play-off in 2019, beating Wales 40-17 in Japan in a six-try drubbing.

Friday 27 October