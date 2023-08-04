45
50
34
16
48
46
40
13
9
20
43
5
26
2
25
23
35
15
49
7
4
29
10
30
38
22
33
24
37
3
44
14
1
32
31
8
11
18
39
21
47

Lionesses vs Nigeria: Asisat Oshoala lost her way at Arsenal but is now biggest World Cup threat to England

128 2 minutes read


A

sisat Oshoala was asked recently if she considers herself as one of the best players in the world.

“Absolutely,” said the 28-year-old Nigeria forward. “I mean I have the numbers, so I have to take that [view].”


Source link

128 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Murray vs Tsitsipas LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court as play resumes

Murray vs Tsitsipas LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 latest score and updates from Centre Court as play resumes

Schofield vs Haskell UK time, TV channel, live stream and card with Vergil Ortiz Jr fight off

Schofield vs Haskell UK time, TV channel, live stream and card with Vergil Ortiz Jr fight off

AFCON 2022: Zim qualifies for the third time in a row

Full order of play for Sunday, what time it starts and how to watch in UK

Full order of play for Sunday, what time it starts and how to watch in UK

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo