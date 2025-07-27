England vs Spain: Euro 2025 final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today
The Lionesses needed extra time and some late magic from substitutes Michelle Agyemang – a breakout star in Switzerland – and Chloe Kelly to get past tournament dark horses Italy in their semi-final, while a late winner from Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati was enough for Spain to see off Germany after 113 minutes of a deadlocked second semi on Wednesday night.
It means Sarina Wiegman’s squad, cheered on by Prince William, will have the chance to defend the European title they won at Wembley three years ago against the team that beat them in the 2023 World Cup final.
If they do so, the Lionesses will become the first non-German team to repeat as Euro winners since the tournament’s inception four decades ago.
A win for Wiegman and co would also mark England’s second major senior title in the sport in three years after a trophy drought spanning over half a century.
For Spain, victory on Sunday would mean a maiden Euro triumph and make them only the third nation to hold both the Women’s World Cup and European Championship titles simultaneously.
Norway became the first to attain that particular honour in 1995, by winning the global tournament in the summer before ceding their Euro crown to Germany several months later. Die Nationalelf – who have won the Euros a record eight times – were then holders of both trophies from 2003 until 2011, when they suffered an early elimination from their home World Cup at the hands of eventual champions Japan.
All to play for in Basel, then.
Chloe Kelly celebrates her semi-final winner with the Lionesses team
The FA via Getty Images
Date, kick-off time and venue
England vs Spain in the Euro 2025 final – which takes place today, Sunday 27 July, 2025 – is scheduled for a 5pm BST (UK time) kick-off.
The match will be played at St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.
Where to watch England vs Spain
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live for free on both BBC One and ITV1. Coverage will start on both channels at 4pm BST ahead of the 5pm kick-off.
Live stream: BBC iPlayer and ITVX will each offer a live stream service.
Live blog: You can also follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!
England vs Spain team news
The Lionesses will await news on Lauren James’s availability, after the Chelsea forward was substituted at half-time of the semi-final win over Italy with an ankle issue. Beth Mead took her place in that tie and won the penalty that lead to England’s decisive goal in extra time, so may be the direct replacement again on Sunday if James does miss out.
Chloe Kelly will also hope to be considered for a starting spot, though, having inspired comebacks from the bench in two straight matches for Sarina Wiegman.
The same is true of 19-year-old Agyemang, though Wiegman – rarely one to make frequent tweaks to her starting XI – will likely keep the Arsenal teenager as an impact sub for now.
England skipper Leah Williamson, meanwhile, started and completed 85 minutes against Italy after overcoming an ankle injury sustained in the quarter-finals. Her late substitution in Tuesday’s semi-final is believed to have been merely tactical, with the Lionesses still chasing the game at that point.
Elsewhere in the English backline, Esme Morgan was Wiegman’s sole change to the line-up for the semi-final, replacing Jess Carter in a tactical move. Morgan had a tidy enough outing, so it will be the boss’s call whether to stick or twist again.
Michelle Agyemang could once again have to settle for a place on the bench
Getty Images
Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll missed the group stage due to tonsillitis but returned for her country’s quarter-final win over host nation Switzerland, and was solid between the posts against Germany in the semis as well.
It meant suspended defender Laia Aleixandri was the only absentee in Wednesday’s semi-final compared to the previous round, with Maria Mendez was chosen by Montse Tome to partner captain Irene Paredes in the backline.
Salma Paralluelo and Athenea del Castillo both made noticeable impacts after being introduced in the second half for Claudia Pina and Esther Gonzalez, respectively.
Indeed, it was del Castillo that played the pass out for Bonmati to finish from a tight angle at the otherwise exceptional Ann-Katrin Berger’s near post in extra time.
There’s a chance both could be in with a shot at the starting XI if Tome fancies a change for the final.
England vs Spain prediction
It’s a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final, which Spain won 1-0. England have beaten the Spaniards since then, and – despite their own shortcomings against Italy – may take some comfort in the fact that it took Tome’s team so long to eventually break the Germans down on Thursday.
With revenge for two years ago a factor, and a title defence on the line, the Lionesses might just eke out a win in Basel.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
England have a positive head-to-head record against Spain despite losing the 2023 World Cup final, which was one of only four Spanish women’s victories against the English in history. The others came in the Nations League in June, then 2020 and 2013 before that.
The Lionesses have beaten Sunday’s opponents once since the World Cup, in a Nations League match in February, and also knocked them out of Euro 2022.
England vs Spain match odds
England to lift the trophy: 2/1
Spain to lift the trophy: 3/10
Source link