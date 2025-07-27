25
5
39
29
9
43
18
33
30
8
34
23
26
32
16
11
15
2
48
20
22
24
4
13
3
31
49
35
10
38
40
1
14
46
44
37
England vs Spain: Euro 2025 final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

England vs Spain: Euro 2025 final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

2025-07-27Last Updated: 2025-07-27
335 4 minutes read

The Lionesses needed extra time and some late magic from substitutes Michelle Agyemang – a breakout star in Switzerland – and Chloe Kelly to get past tournament dark horses Italy in their semi-final, while a late winner from Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati was enough for Spain to see off Germany after 113 minutes of a deadlocked second semi on Wednesday night.

It means Sarina Wiegman’s squad, cheered on by Prince William, will have the chance to defend the European title they won at Wembley three years ago against the team that beat them in the 2023 World Cup final.

If they do so, the Lionesses will become the first non-German team to repeat as Euro winners since the tournament’s inception four decades ago.

A win for Wiegman and co would also mark England’s second major senior title in the sport in three years after a trophy drought spanning over half a century.

For Spain, victory on Sunday would mean a maiden Euro triumph and make them only the third nation to hold both the Women’s World Cup and European Championship titles simultaneously.

Norway became the first to attain that particular honour in 1995, by winning the global tournament in the summer before ceding their Euro crown to Germany several months later. Die Nationalelf – who have won the Euros a record eight times – were then holders of both trophies from 2003 until 2011, when they suffered an early elimination from their home World Cup at the hands of eventual champions Japan.

All to play for in Basel, then.

Chloe Kelly celebrates her semi-final winner with the Lionesses team

The FA via Getty Images

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Spain in the Euro 2025 final – which takes place today, Sunday 27 July, 2025 – is scheduled for a 5pm BST (UK time) kick-off.

The match will be played at St Jakob-Park in Basel, Switzerland.

Where to watch England vs Spain

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live for free on both BBC One and ITV1. Coverage will start on both channels at 4pm BST ahead of the 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: BBC iPlayer and ITVX will each offer a live stream service.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog!

England vs Spain team news

The Lionesses will await news on Lauren James’s availability, after the Chelsea forward was substituted at half-time of the semi-final win over Italy with an ankle issue. Beth Mead took her place in that tie and won the penalty that lead to England’s decisive goal in extra time, so may be the direct replacement again on Sunday if James does miss out.


Source link

2025-07-27Last Updated: 2025-07-27
335 4 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Why Armando Broja's Fulham loan is win-win for both… and great for Chelsea

Why Armando Broja's Fulham loan is win-win for both… and great for Chelsea

2024-02-09
Man Utd warned Mbeumo saga could ‘drag on all summer’ unless they pay £62.5m

Man Utd warned Mbeumo saga could ‘drag on all summer’ unless they pay £62.5m

2025-06-03
England vs Slovenia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

England vs Slovenia: Euro 2024 prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

2024-06-25
Victor Osimhen agrees shock Galatasaray loan move after Chelsea transfer collapse

Victor Osimhen agrees shock Galatasaray loan move after Chelsea transfer collapse

2024-09-02
Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo