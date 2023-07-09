F1 British Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

A superb showing from McLaren during qualifying on Saturday briefly had Norris dreaming of pole but he will start the race in second, just ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, who lines up on the second row alongside Charles Leclerc.

There is the small problem of Verstappen for the likes of Norris to deal with, as the Dutchman goes in search of a six consecutive win that would further extend his huge lead at the top of the standings.

Carlos Sainz won last year’s race at Silverstone, ahead of Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton. All three have plenty of work to do if they are to get involved at the front of the grid this time.

How to watch the F1 British Grand Prix?

TV channel: The race will be shown live on Sky Sports and Channel 4, with lights out at 3pm BST. Coverage starts at 1.30pm on both Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch online via the Channel 4 website, while Sky Sports subscribers can watch live on the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow the race via Standard Sport’s race blog.