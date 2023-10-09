Jarrod Bowen contract shows West Ham growth as David Moyes faces Mohammed Kudus dilemma

W hen David Moyes declares himself “very happy” with the way things are progressing at West Ham, it is as well to listen.

For, apart from a sing-song and a few ‘shapes’ in an ecstatic Prague dressing room last June following his team’s first European trophy in 57 years, the Scot prefers to keep his emotions firmly in check.

You can understand Moyes’ current mood, though. First, his improving team had signed off before another international break in seventh place in the Premier League, a point ahead of Newcastle following the 2-2 draw between the two teams.

Second – and even more satisfying for the West Ham manager – was the news that Jarrod Bowen, who scored the winner in the Europa Conference League final back in June, has signed a new seven-year deal at the club.

And if Hammers’ fans wanted a third reason for their manager’s buoyant demeanour, it was the sight of one of their summer signings, Mohammed Kudus, coming off the substitutes’ bench to score a late equaliser after two second-half goals from Alexander Isak looked as though they would be enough for Newcastle to take all three points.

West Ham had been keen to avoid another Declan Rice situation and the new, agreed long-term contract for Bowen, who had attracted interested from a clutch of suitors including Liverpool, is an indication of a club who continue to improve.

“We’re delighted Jarrod has agreed a new deal. It’s a brilliant piece of business from the club to tie him down to a new long-term contract,” said Moyes.

READ MORE

“His goal in Prague will live long in the memory for everyone connected to West Ham – it’s given him a platform to go from strength to strength and we’re really reaping the benefits, he’s getting better and better.

“He’s a fantastic boy and an outstanding professional – I’m sure his positive progress will continue over the course of his new contract.

“I’m very happy with things. The team is building. We have a long way to go to be one of the best but we’re in a much better space and feeling much better about ourselves than this time last year, that’s for sure.”

Bowen, who now links up with the England squad after being recalled by Gareth Southgate for games against Australia and Italy, said: “I’m so pleased to have signed a new long-term contract at West Ham.

“Everyone knows what this club means to me, so committing my future until 2030 means so much to me and my family.

Staying put: Bowen had been attracting interest from Liverpool before agreeing fresh terms / PA

“I’ve loved every minute of my time here. Winning the Europa Conference League in Prague was an amazing moment, scoring the winner in the last minute will be something I’ll cherish forever.”

Tomas Soucek scored his fourth goal in six matches to give West Ham an early lead on Sunday before Newcastle’s second-half fightback.

Moyes, meanwhile, will no doubt spend much of his break trying to work out a way to include the exciting Kudus, who has spent much of his career so far in Bowen’s favourite position on the right, from the start.

“I was really pleased with Mo,” Moyes said. “Sometimes the substitutes don’t have a big impact but Mo did make a difference when he came on.

“He scored a very good goal and that’s what we hope he’s here to do – make goals and score them. He will improve, he’s a young player and we’re looking forward to getting him in the team.”