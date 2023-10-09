37
16
10
44
15
35
13
49
25
34
21
40
20
24
29
50
26
30
14
9
3
32
31
2
11
18
33
46
43
8
7
48
1
5
39
45
38
47
4
22
23

Jarrod Bowen contract shows West Ham growth as David Moyes faces Mohammed Kudus dilemma

143 2 minutes read


W

hen David Moyes declares himself “very happy” with the way things are progressing at West Ham, it is as well to listen.

For, apart from a sing-song and a few ‘shapes’ in an ecstatic Prague dressing room last June following his team’s first European trophy in 57 years, the Scot prefers to keep his emotions firmly in check.


Source link

143 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay: Leicester Fainga’anuku hat-trick as All Blacks ease into Rugby World Cup last-eight

New Zealand 73-0 Uruguay: Leicester Fainga’anuku hat-trick as All Blacks ease into Rugby World Cup last-eight

Chelsea FC XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Chelsea FC XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Hatters skipper in contention to face Fulham but Edwards won't put Luton's international duo 'in jeopardy'

Hatters skipper in contention to face Fulham but Edwards won't put Luton's international duo 'in jeopardy'

Sianchali calls for immediate return of local football

Sianchali calls for immediate return of local football

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo