Greuther Furth 4-4 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah strikes late after defensive meltdown

Luis Diaz scored the only goal of the first half in the behind-closed-doors friendly at the MS-Technologie-Arena, delivering an all-round impressive performance which will have pleased Reds fans, but a barmy second half began when Furth levelled through Julian Green.

Green found success in putting Liverpool’s dawdling defence under pressure and it was a sign of things to come as Furth grew in confidence and pressed Jurgen Klopp’s side with real intent.

Darwin Nunez then scored twice for Liverpool — both goals assisted by Salah — before Furth came back and edged 4-3 ahead with three goals in ten minutes.

The first came from Lukas Petkov, who stole in to slide the ball home after catching Joel Matip on his heels to dispossess. Then came a stunning double from 20-year-old Armindo Sieb. The first was a powerful effort, swept first-time into the top corner following a swift counter.

The second saw him twist this way and that, confusing three Liverpool defenders, before hammering low past 36-year-old goalkeeper Adrian.

Salah was on hand to equalise at the death from Nunez’s pick-out, earning Liverpool a draw.

It was a fair result in a match which Liverpool lost control of after half-time — though positive performances from youngsters such as Ben Doak and Lewis Koumas will have been welcome takeaways for Klopp.

Liverpool’s pre-season trip to Germany is now over, and they face Leicester and Bayern Munich in Singapore next.