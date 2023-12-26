38
33
1
43
34
10
25
35
9
49
11
40
5
50
24
37
45
3
39
23
7
22
29
48
30
4
16
8
44
18
20
47
26
14
13
46
32
2
31
15
21

Liverpool XI vs Burnley: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

142 Less than a minute


Jurgen Klopp swaps five in bid to return to the top of the table on Boxing Day


Source link

142 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic move one step closer to semi-final clash

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic move one step closer to semi-final clash

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal FC: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Ian Maatsen makes statement on Chelsea future after two-goal display and Mauricio Pochettino talks

Ian Maatsen makes statement on Chelsea future after two-goal display and Mauricio Pochettino talks

The Ashes player ratings: How England and Australia rated in the Fourth Test at Old Trafford

The Ashes player ratings: How England and Australia rated in the Fourth Test at Old Trafford

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo