England vs Wales live stream: How can I watch rugby on TV and online in UK today?

It is another Summer Nations Series showdown as Steve Borthwick looks for swift revenge following last Saturday’s surprise 20-9 loss in Cardiff.

While all attentions are on the imminent Rugby World Cup, it is important for England to get back to winning ways here.

Though there were some promising signs at the Principality Stadium last week, the manner in which the Welsh were able to come back into the game is slightly concerning.

With only a few games to go until the tournament in France, it’s time to raise morale. Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch England vs Wales

TV channel and live stream: Saturday’s match is being broadcast live via Amazon Prime Video and the Amazon Prime Video app.

Live blog: You can follow coverage of the whole game with Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at Twickenham.