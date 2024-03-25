25
32
34
15
24
35
22
39
48
49
4
26
18
13
43
37
29
31
10
1
8
20
23
2
11
14
40
44
46
30
38
16
5
33
9
3

England XI vs Belgium: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for international friendly

140 Less than a minute


Kobbie Mainoo and Ivan Toney are both hoping to make first England starts


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

‘Sam Fender playing Champions League anthem at Newcastle was when it sank in’

‘Sam Fender playing Champions League anthem at Newcastle was when it sank in’

Man City XI vs Crvena zvezda: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Man City XI vs Crvena zvezda: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Predicted route to final for Alcaraz, Djokovic, Swiatek, Gauff and other favourites

Predicted route to final for Alcaraz, Djokovic, Swiatek, Gauff and other favourites

‘Bowl on off stump and don’t wind him up!’

‘Bowl on off stump and don’t wind him up!’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo