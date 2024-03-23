Nothing sums up English rugby like 60,000 fans watching clubs on brink of crisis

Saracens return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on Harlequins on Saturday (Graphic: i Sport)

If you land from outer space into Tottenham High Road on Saturday afternoon and join the crowd of 60,000 people heading to Spurs to watch Saracens’ clash with Harlequins in the Premiership, you might be mystified by talk of crisis around club rugby union.

The apparent dichotomy between these two London clubs attracting big attendances for their annual showpiece matches – Harlequins had 76,813 for “Big Game 15” with Gloucester at Twickenham on 30 December – while all the Premiership sides are losing money each year takes some explaining, but it is worth the effort. Is there a crisis, or is it more accurate to say this is a period of consolidation, or maybe, just maybe, the start of some growth? And are these annual showpiece matches shifting the financial dial, or do they serve a different purpose?

There is no doubt wealthy owners such as Duncan Saville and Charles Jillings at Harlequins, and Dominic Silvester and partners at Saracens, are continuing to have to cover the clubs’ losses. The two-year extension of TNT Sports’ contract to broadcast the Premiership brought no uplift, partly due to the competition having lost the fixtures of the three bust clubs Wasps, Worcester and London Irish last season. The hope is an uplift, based in part on separating the league’s fixtures from England’s, will be seen in the next deal, from 2026.

Central revenues from the RFU slumped in the second half of the eight-year Professional Game Agreement; the new version is under negotiation right now. Another depressing development is England players leaving to play in France – Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola from Saracens among the latest to go, for next season. Newcastle Falcons have staved off some financial problems by slashing their playing budget by half. That might have risked relegation via a play-off, but only Doncaster Knights in the second division have passed the audit to go up, and they are 14 points behind leaders Ealing Trailfinders. So it looks like Newcastle are safe, in a sporting sense, anyway.

You could compare rugby with football, and ask what’s the problem, when this week’s media reporting of points deductions reminds us of Premier League clubs being “allowed to lose” £105m over three years. Whereas Harlequins lost £2.4m in 2022-23 and are anticipating this reducing to £0.6m in 2023-24 – although they have separated out the £1m a year they are spending on the women’s team as part of the women’s Premiership’s 10-year drive to turn professional. Quins don’t budget for knockout rugby, so if they can add a play-off match or two to their Champions Cup last-16 tie with Glasgow, they might get close to break-even on the men.

Read Next

Harlequins and Saracens have been the most enthusiastic promoters of the showpiece concept, boosted obviously by their capital location.

Quins started the Christmas-time Big Game at Twickenham in 2008, topping 70,000 for the attendance in year two, and 80,000 four times since then, and they added the Big Summer Kick-Off in 2022. Northampton will visit for the third edition on 27 April, with 60,000 spectators filling Twickenham’s lower and middle tiers.

Saracens have used Wembley and the London Stadium in the past, and while the inaugural Showdown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was cancelled twice due to Covid, they pulled 49,376 for “Showdown 2” versus Bristol in March 2022, and 55,109 for Harlequins last year. An extension to the deal with Spurs, who also stage NFL exhibition games, is imminent.

Saturday’s “Showdown 4” will see England’s Ben Earl, Jamie George, Danny Care, Marcus Smith and Joe Marler facing off, straight after the Six Nations, and the basic idea is an all-day event for all the family. Saracens promise “over five hours of electric entertainment” including “fireworks, music [former England flanker James Haskell is DJ’ing], elite sport & family fun”. Harlequins will have Jess Glynne performing at Big Summer Kick-Off next month, to follow the likes of Craig David, Kaiser Chiefs, Joel Corry, Pete Tong and Faithless.

In terms of revenue, i understands Saturday’s ticket sales will average £43, up from £40 in 2022, and well ahead of the £12 from the Wembley days, but the operating costs of hospitality catering, rent etc come out of that. The average number of tickets bought is five, compared with three at Saracens’ home ground, StoneX Stadium, in Mill Hill.

As to the make-up of the crowd, in surveys the vast majority have stated they are fans of Saracens, while nine out of 10 give “the rugby” as their primary reason for attending, against other options such as “the day-out experience”. Mark Thompson, the new chief executive at Saracens, tells i : “There’s some level of existing rugby engagement, but by definition most of them aren’t people who come to Saracens on a weekly basis. It’s seats that are sold as part of a day that doesn’t start and end with your knowledge base of the Saracens team, one through 23.”

Emily Wiles, who joined Saracens as head of growth from Surrey cricket last year, says they are pleased that 20 per cent of tickets distributed for “Showdown 4” are for Under-16s (at StoneX the figure is 17 per cent). This is similar to The Hundred in cricket, which is directly marketed to families.

Adrian Wells, the head of marketing and communications at Harlequins, says: “Ultimately, we want Big Summer Kick-Off to be at the same scale as Big Game and selling out – we should make it the biggest game in the world in club rugby and we would have two of them every year. And what’s interesting about those two events is we’ve seen about a third of the audience now are female, and a third are under 40. A big swing versus traditional rugby or cricket audiences, in particular.”

So is there a strong push-through from attending the big one-offs to filling the rest of the season’s fixtures?

The capacity at Saracens’ StoneX Stadium is around 10,500. Seasonal members plus hospitality making up roughly half, so for each regular fixture around 5000 tickets are on general sale, and they rarely sell out. Saracens also have the most expensive Premiership season tickets, ranging from £300 to £1300, plus the swanky W tunnel club with very limited places at £13,000 a season.

But Saracens predict one in five of their match-by-match ticket purchasers next season will have been to “Showdown 4”.

As Thompson says: “We sell as many single-game tickets for this one game as we currently do for all of the rest of our home games combined, give or take a couple of thousand. Spurs is essentially the best stadium in Europe, so it’s a showcase for the best rugby players in Europe in the best stadium in Europe. That brings a kind of brand around the day that we think reflects the quality of play on the pitch, and we hope to be able to ultimately convert into people who are coming more regularly to our club every second week for the majority of the winter. It is a huge boost to get a huge number of people actually consuming club rugby.”

Harlequins are different in that they have sold out every Premiership match at the 14,800-capacity Stoop in the last three seasons, barring one on a train-strike day, and two during the World Cup. Only Bath in the Premiership can tell a similar tale. Stadium expansion at the likes of Leicester, Northampton and Exeter has – so far – come at the cost of some empty seats.

Read Next

Laurie Dalrymple is Thompson’s counterpart at Harlequins and he says: “I can’t overstate why Big Game and Big Summer Kick-Off are so important: the amount of community outreach and the drive through those two products leaves for dust what we manage at The Stoop over a yearly basis. It’s not just about driving the financial benefit, it’s about growing that audience, and getting young kids across the Twickenham pitch and engagement as a club.”

Quins have smartened up the Stoop’s bars and the light shows, but they do not feel in the position to ask Saville and Jillings to stump up £20m for a significant stadium expansion. The club’s “partnership roster” has grown 47 per cent in two years, but the Premiership salary cap is “reinflating”, as Dalrymple puts it, next season, and the Covid survival loan they took from government needs to start to be repaid this year. With the loss of three home fixtures, and the seven-week gap for the Six Nations, they and other clubs inserted friendlies with the likes of Munster and the Barbarians. Dalrymple says they had a “pretty stern ticket model revision over the last two years” – the top-priced one-off adult ticket is £78, lower than some clubs.

On the upside, Wells says the club are selling tickets at the Stoop 20 per cent faster this season. Quins’ 2024-25 men’s rugby memberships, launched this week, were priced four per cent higher; they launched a women’s membership last year. There is a waiting list of around 1,500 for season tickets compared with maybe 5000 at Wolves, and many more for the likes of Arsenal and Spurs.

“We tactically have to choose when we turn off membership, so we’ve got enough churn of people coming into the Stoop and experiencing Quins for the first time,” Wells says.

“We measure a post-match survey from all the people in the ground. They’re telling us this year it’s the best atmosphere they’ve ever felt, and the best matchday experience they’ve ever had. And then your Net Promoter Score [NPS] – the industry standard, of whether you would recommend to a friend or family – and the average score across the Prem is 49, and ours is 73, so we are in a good space, the best in the league.

“We invested in digital, because we see the global fanbase as the way to expand. We were fifth in England four years ago and have rapidly risen to first and pulling away, which is good. Worldwide we were off the scale somewhere around 50th – now we’ve rapidly grown up to 11th, just overtaken Munster. We do that by being close to the team and telling their stories in the authentic way. And having people like Joe Marler and Marcus Smith and Danny Care around us is a massive help. By the end of the season with a good wind we will be inside the top 10 and then pushing up to the top five.”

Quins also declared a world record attendance for a women’s club match on the day of Big Game 15 – but that’s another story, in rugby’s ongoing battle of the bottom line.