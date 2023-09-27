24
40
4
45
25
15
31
39
2
37
1
48
9
14
33
35
38
16
21
13
34
47
26
44
43
30
8
32
49
5
20
3
7
22
10
18
50
46
23
11
29

Erik ten Hag hails Sofyan Amrabat versatility after impressive start to Manchester United career

148 1 minute read


The commanding and well-deserved victory saw United into the fourth round, with many squad players impressing at Old Trafford. Alejandro Garnacho gave them the lead, before Casemiro and Anthony Martial added gloss to the scoreline.


Source link

148 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How can I watch Premier League on TV in UK?

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How can I watch Premier League on TV in UK?

Arsenal transfer news: Montpellier striker Elye Wahi eyes Gunners switch as ‘big clubs’ circle

Arsenal transfer news: Montpellier striker Elye Wahi eyes Gunners switch as ‘big clubs’ circle

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Havertz, Rice update; new £130m Chelsea push, Caicedo boost; Spurs

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal to announce Havertz, Rice update; new £130m Chelsea push, Caicedo boost; Spurs

Newcastle XI vs AC Milan: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

Newcastle XI vs AC Milan: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Champions League

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo