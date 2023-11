Such a refusal to abandon their attacking principles almost paid dividends for Tottenham as Eric Dier had a superb volley chalked off – the fifth disallowed goal in total of a memorable night – and they created other strong chances with the game still in the balance – most notably Rodrigo Bentancur’s header from close range that drifted agonisingly wide of the far post and captain Heung-min Son’s shot that was repelled by Robert Sanchez.