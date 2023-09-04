Erik ten Hag confident Sofyan Amrabat signing ensures Man United will not have to ‘compromise’ in midfield

United confirmed the Moroccan’s arrival on deadline day, as the 27-year-old arrived at Old Trafford on a season-long loan deal with the option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Amrabat was not registered in time to face Arsenal on Sunday, as United fell to a frustrating 3-1 defeat at the Emirates Stadium. Alejandro Garnacho appeared to have scored a late winner for the visitors, but VAR ruled it out for offside and Arsenal then went on to score twice deep into stoppage-time.

It leaves United 11th in the Premier League table going into the international break, with six points from their opening four fixtures. Ten Hag’s side are yet to click into gear, having lost away to Arsenal and Tottenham and struggled in both their wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

The United boss will hope Amrabat’s arrival can provide a major boost to the team, who face Brighton at home in their first match back after the international break before a trip to Bayern Munich four days later in the Champions League.

Discussing how the new signing will be used, Ten Hag explained that Amrabat ensures he does not have to “compromise” when selecting a defensive midfielder, while also providing an option in a more advanced role.

“It was already, from the start of the season, one of my wishes to get another [number] six, a holding midfielder, in the squad because through the season you need that depth there,’ said Ten Hag.

“In that position we only had Casemiro who can play really well there. With others we have to make compromises but, with Sofran Amrabat, we have another one.

“Also he can play alongside Casemiro because he can also play a little bit higher on the pitch. So it’s very good to have him and I think he fits very good to Premier League football, to Champions League football. I think the demands are strong.

“He is very dynamic, he’s very good in the duels. So we are pleased that we have him at United and I think he will contribute to our high targets we set.”