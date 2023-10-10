26
29
34
35
37
7
30
20
50
48
9
3
40
25
22
32
45
1
23
31
15
33
13
21
46
2
24
14
49
39
43
16
38
11
18
8
44
4
47
5
10

Euro 2028: UK and Ireland confirmed as hosts with £2.6billion boost to the economy expected

140 1 minute read


T

he UK and Ireland have been announced as hosts of Euro 2028, while Turkey and Italy will share the ­subsequent tournament four years later.

The unopposed UK and Ireland bid was ratified at a meeting of UEFA’s executive committee in Switzerland, with economists Deloitte predicting a £2.6billion boost to the economy as a result.


Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

‘I’d just had the most successful season. Why not enjoy myself?’

‘I’d just had the most successful season. Why not enjoy myself?’

Michael Olise to Chelsea transfer OFF as winger signs new Crystal Palace contract

Michael Olise to Chelsea transfer OFF as winger signs new Crystal Palace contract

Who could Arsenal face in the Champions League group stage draw? Barcelona among possible opponents

Who could Arsenal face in the Champions League group stage draw? Barcelona among possible opponents

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo