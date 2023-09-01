When is Europa League draw? Start time today, pots and qualified teams as West Ham and Liverpool enter

Another European tour is on the agenda for the Hammers this term after lifting the Europa Conference League title last season, which ensured automatic qualification for this competition, while Liverpool are having to make do with the continent’s second-best club competition for the first time since finishing as runners-up to Sevilla in 2016.

The mood at Brighton is very different however, with this their first-ever run in European football after a fairytale 2022/23 campaign under Roberto De Zerbi.

Both West Ham and Liverpool are in Pot 1 for this afternoon’s draw, with Brighton down in Pot 3. Clubs from the same country cannot face each other at this stage of the competition.

Ajax and Sparta Prague were among the sides to book their place in the Europa League draw with play-off victories on Thursday night.

Read More

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League group-stage draw takes place at 12pm BST on Friday September 1, 2023 and is followed by the Europa Conference League draw at 1.30pm.

Qualified teams and pots for Europa League draw

Pot 1: West Ham, Liverpool, Roma, Ajax, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Rangers

Pot 2: Sporting CP, Slavia Prague, Rennes, Olympiacos, Real Betis, LASK, Marseille, Qarabag

Pot 3: Molde, Brighton, Sheriff Tiraspol, Union SG, Freiburg, Sparta Prague, Maccabi Haifa, Sturm Graz

Pot 4: Toulouse, AEK Athens, Hacken, TSC, Servette, Panathinaikos, Rakow Czestochowa, Aris Limassol

How can I watch the Europa League draw?

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live in the UK today on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 12pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also watch the draw online via the app or website, while it will also be broadcast for free via Uefa’s YouTube and social media channels.

Live blog: You can follow the draw via Standard Sport’s live blog.

When will the Europa League group stage matches be played?

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14